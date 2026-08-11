Why chefs love pairing basil with peaches
What's the story
The combination of basil and peach can elevate your savory dishes. The aromatic herb and the sweet fruit make for a unique flavor profile used in a number of recipes. Here are five savory dishes that use this delightful pairing, offering a fresh take on traditional flavors. Each dish highlights the versatility of basil and peach, giving you new ideas for your next meal.
Dish 1
Peach basil salad with feta
A refreshing salad can be made by mixing fresh peaches, basil leaves, and feta cheese.
The sweetness of the peaches goes perfectly with the salty feta, while the basil adds an aromatic touch.
Toss in some mixed greens and a light vinaigrette for an extra layer of flavor.
This salad is perfect as a starter or side dish on warm days.
Dish 2
Grilled peach and basil flatbread
Grilled peach and basil flatbread is a delicious twist on traditional flatbreads.
Start by grilling slices of peach until they caramelize slightly.
Spread them over flatbread with fresh basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil.
Bake until crispy, then serve as an appetizer or light meal option.
Dish 3
Basil peach chutney
Basil peach chutney makes for an excellent condiment to elevate sandwiches or wraps.
Cook down chopped peaches with sugar, vinegar, ginger, and fresh basil until thickened into a chunky, sauce-like consistency.
This chutney adds sweetness, balanced by tangy notes from vinegar and aromatic hints from ginger and basil.
Dish 4
Savory peach basil risotto
For those who love risotto's creamy texture, savory peach basil risotto is an absolute must-try.
Start with sauteing onions in olive oil, and then add Arborio rice to toast slightly.
Gradually add vegetable broth until creamy, then stir in diced peaches and chopped basil just before serving for added depth, without overpowering other ingredients' natural flavors.
Dish 5
Roasted vegetables with peach-basil glaze
Roasted vegetables drizzled with a homemade peach-basil glaze make for a deliciously unique dish.
Start by roasting your choice of vegetables until tender and caramelized.
For the glaze, blend ripe peaches, fresh basil, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Drizzle this mixture over the roasted vegetables, and toss gently to coat evenly before serving.