Beat the heat with these basil seeds-based beverages
Known as sabja seeds, basil seeds are perfect summer drink companions because of their cooling properties.
When soaked, these tiny black seeds swell up, giving a unique texture to the drink.
They're fiber-rich and are traditionally used for digestion and promoting health.
Here are five drinks with basil seeds to keep yourself hydrated this summer.
Lemon refreshment
Lemon basil seed cooler
This drink combines the tangy taste of lemon with the unique texture of basil seeds.
For preparation, soak one tablespoon of basil seeds in water until they swell. Combine them with fresh lemon juice, water, and a pinch of honey or sugar for sweetness.
Serve chilled over ice for a refreshing experience that is both hydrating and invigorating.
Floral infusion
Rose basil seed delight
Rose syrup and basil seeds make for a fragrant and delightful drink, ideal for sweltering summer days.
Soak a tablespoon of basil seeds until they plump up, and combine them with rose syrup and chilled water. Add ice cubes to make the drink even cooler.
This floral-infused drink quenches your thirst and gives a pleasant smell.
Tropical blend
Mango basil seed smoothie
For all the tropical lovers out there, this mango smoothie with basil seeds is an absolute delight.
Blend ripe mango pieces with yogurt or milk until smooth, and stir in pre-soaked basil seeds.
The creamy texture with the slight crunchiness of the seeds makes this smoothie both satisfying and hydrating.
Nutty hydration
Coconut water basil seed drink
Coconut water is naturally hydrating (thanks to its electrolyte content), making it the perfect base for a summer drink with basil seeds.
Just add some soaked basil seeds into coconut water with some lime juice for a zing.
The mix gives you essential nutrients while keeping you refreshed on hot days.
Fruity coolness
Watermelon basil seed refresher
Watermelon, a hydrating fruit, pairs beautifully with basil seeds in this refreshing drink.
First, blend chunks of watermelon until you get a smooth juice. Then, mix in pre-soaked basil seeds. For an extra touch of freshness, you could add mint leaves too.
Serve this delightful concoction chilled, over ice cubes, to relish a cool and hydrating beverage ideal for summer days.