5 homemade herb waters to try today
What's the story
Herb-infused waters are a refreshing way to stay hydrated with subtle flavors.
These homemade drinks are easy to prepare and can be customized according to your taste.
Mixing fresh herbs with fruits or vegetables can create unique blends that taste amazing and offer a healthy alternative to sugary drinks.
Here are five distinct herb-infused water recipes you can easily make at home.
Cool combination
Mint and cucumber delight
Mint and cucumber create a cooling effect just perfect for hot days.
For this, slice half a cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water with ten mint leaves.
Let the mixture infuse in the refrigerator for at least two hours before serving.
This combination is famous for its refreshing qualities and is often enjoyed as a spa-like drink.
Sweet twist
Basil and strawberry fusion
Basil surprisingly pairs well with strawberries, offering a sweet yet aromatic flavor.
Slice five strawberries and add them with 10 basil leaves in a pitcher of water.
Let the mixture sit in the fridge for two hours or more, allowing the flavors to meld together.
This infusion provides an interesting twist on traditional fruit-flavored waters.
Aromatic blend
Rosemary and lemon zest
Rosemary's potent aroma goes excellently with lemon's zesty tang.
To prepare this infusion, slice one lemon into thin rounds and add it along with three rosemary sprigs into your water pitcher.
Chill for a few hours before drinking, allowing the rosemary's essence to blend seamlessly with the citrusy notes.
Floral infusion
Lavender and blueberry mix
Lavender provides floral notes that'll complement the natural sweetness of blueberries.
Add one tablespoon of dried lavender flowers along with one-half cup of blueberries into your water container.
Refrigerate it overnight for best results, so that both the ingredients impart their full flavors into the drink.
Citrus harmony
Thyme and orange splash
Thyme adds an earthy undertone when combined with orange slices in infused water recipes.
Use one sliced orange paired with five thyme sprigs submerged in cold water.
Let this sit refrigerated overnight so all elements have time enough together, creating a harmonious balance between citrus brightness and herbal depth provided by thyme itself.