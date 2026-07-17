Have basil seeds? Try these 5 delicious ideas
What's the story
Basil seeds, often overshadowed by their more popular counterparts, are a versatile ingredient that can elevate your culinary creations. These tiny seeds, known for their unique texture and nutritional benefits, have been used in various cuisines for centuries. With a subtle flavor and the ability to absorb water, basil seeds offer a plethora of possibilities in the kitchen. Here are five creative ways to use basil seeds in your cooking.
Drink idea
Refreshing basil seed lemonade
Basil seed lemonade is a refreshing twist on the classic drink.
Soak one tablespoon of basil seeds in water until they swell up.
Mix lemon juice with sugar or honey to taste, and add the soaked basil seeds.
Pour over ice, and enjoy a cooling beverage perfect for hot days or gatherings.
Dessert option
Nutritious basil seed pudding
Basil seed pudding is a nutritious dessert option that is easy to prepare.
Mix two tablespoons of soaked basil seeds with one cup of coconut milk, and sweeten with honey or maple syrup.
Refrigerate until it thickens, then serve chilled as a delightful treat, rich in fiber and antioxidants.
Smoothie blend
Flavorful basil seed smoothie
Adding basil seeds to your smoothie can amp up its nutritional profile without changing its taste much.
Blend your favorite fruits, like bananas or berries, with yogurt or almond milk, and add one tablespoon of soaked basil seeds for extra texture and nutrition.
This smoothie makes for an energizing breakfast or snack.
Dressing mix
Savory basil seed salad dressing
For a unique salad dressing, mix soaked basil seeds into olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This dressing adds an interesting crunch to salads while providing healthy fats from the olive oil and fiber from the seeds.
Jelly spread
Creative basil seed jelly
Basil seed jelly is an innovative spread that goes well with toast or crackers.
Mix soaked basil seeds with fruit juice, such as grape or apple, and sugar, then simmer until it thickens into a jelly-like consistency.
Once cooled, spread it on your favorite baked goods for a delightful twist.