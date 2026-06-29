Basil + tomatoes: Delicious salad recipes to try
What's the story
Basil and tomatoes are the perfect combination to whip up delicious summer salads. The two ingredients complement each other beautifully, bringing out the best flavors. While basil adds a fresh, aromatic touch, tomatoes bring in juicy sweetness. Together, they make for a refreshing salad that is perfect for hot summer days. Here are some ways to use this classic combination in your salads.
Dish 1
Classic Caprese salad
A classic Caprese salad is simple yet elegant. It consists of fresh mozzarella cheese, ripe tomatoes, and basil leaves, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The key is to use high-quality ingredients to let each flavor shine through. This salad is not only visually appealing, but also offers a delightful balance of textures and tastes that are sure to impress.
Dish 2
Tomato basil pasta salad
Tomato basil pasta salad is a hearty option for those looking for something more filling. Cooked pasta tossed with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and a light dressing of olive oil and lemon juice makes for a refreshing dish. You can add other ingredients, such as olives or feta cheese, for an extra layer of flavor.
Dish 3
Grilled vegetable salad with basil
Grilling vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers adds depth to any salad when paired with fresh herbs like basil. Tossing grilled veggies with sliced tomatoes and torn basil leaves creates an earthy, yet vibrant, dish perfect as a side or main course on warm days.
Tip 1
Tips for perfecting your salad
To take your basil and tomato salads to the next level, make sure you pick fresh, ripe tomatoes. They are sweeter and juicier, which makes your salad tastier. Also, tear basil leaves instead of chopping them. This keeps their aroma intact and gives your salad a more rustic look. These simple tricks can make your summer salads even more enjoyable.