Basil v/s thyme: Which herb is more nutritious?
What's the story
Basil and thyme are two popular herbs that are used in a number of cuisines around the world. While both add unique flavors to dishes, they also provide several nutritional benefits. Knowing the nutritional profiles of these herbs can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the nutritional value of basil and thyme, comparing their vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.
#1
Vitamin content in herbs
Basil is rich in vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and blood clotting. It also provides a good amount of vitamin A, which is important for eye health.
On the other hand, thyme is an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system. It also has a good amount of vitamin A but in lesser quantities than basil.
#2
Mineral composition analysis
Both basil and thyme provide essential minerals like calcium and iron.
Basil has a higher calcium content than thyme, which helps in maintaining strong bones.
However, thyme surpasses basil in iron content, making it beneficial for those who need to increase their iron intake for healthy blood production.
#3
Antioxidant properties explored
Thyme is known for its high antioxidant properties, thanks to compounds like thymol and apigenin. These antioxidants protect cells from damage by free radicals.
Basil also has antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin that protect against oxidative stress, but in lesser amounts than thyme.
Tip 1
Health benefits beyond nutrition
In addition to their nutritional value, both herbs have been linked to a number of health benefits.
Basil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce stress levels when consumed regularly.
Thyme has antimicrobial properties that may help fight infections when used as part of a balanced diet or applied topically in diluted forms.