Basil v/s parsley: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Basil and parsley are two of the most popular herbs used in cooking. While both add a unique flavor to dishes, they also offer a number of nutritional benefits. Knowing the nutritional differences between basil and parsley can help you make informed choices about which herb to use in your meals. Here are the key nutritional aspects of each herb.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Basil is rich in vitamin K, providing over 50% of the daily recommended intake per serving. It also offers small amounts of vitamins A and C.
Parsley, on the other hand, is an excellent source of vitamin K, as well, but it also provides more vitamin C than basil.
This makes parsley a better option if you're looking to boost your vitamin C intake.
#2
Antioxidant properties explored
Both basil and parsley are loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
Basil has compounds like eugenol, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
Parsley is rich in flavonoids, such as apigenin and luteolin, which are known for their antioxidant activity.
Adding either herb to your diet can help improve your overall health by fighting free radicals.
#3
Mineral content analysis
When it comes to minerals, basil provides a good amount of calcium and magnesium. These minerals are essential for bone health and muscle function.
Parsley also provides iron and potassium, which are important for blood health and heart function, respectively.
Depending on your dietary needs, you can choose one herb over the other for its mineral benefits.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
Both basil and parsley are low-calorie options that can be added to meals without adding too many calories.
Basil has about 22 calories per 100 grams, while parsley has about 36 calories per 100 grams.
If you are looking to keep your calorie intake low while adding flavor to your food, both herbs are great options.