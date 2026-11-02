Basil + watermelon: The salad combo you need
What's the story
Basil and watermelon are two ingredients that can make your summer salads a whole lot better. The fresh, aromatic flavor of basil goes perfectly with the sweet, juicy taste of watermelon. Together, they make a delicious combination that is not just refreshing but also packed with nutrients. Using these ingredients in your salads can make your meals tastier and healthier during the hot months.
#1
Nutritional benefits of basil and watermelon
Basil is loaded with vitamins A and K, as well as antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.
Watermelon is mostly water (about 92%), which makes it a great hydrating food. It is also a good source of vitamins C and B6, as well as potassium.
Together, they make a low-calorie salad that supports hydration and provides essential nutrients.
#2
Tips for selecting fresh ingredients
When selecting basil for your salad, look for bright green leaves, without any signs of wilting or browning.
Fresh basil has a sweet aroma with hints of peppery notes.
For watermelon, opt for one that feels heavy for its size, with a uniform shape.
The skin should be firm, with a creamy yellow spot indicating ripeness.
#3
Simple salad ideas with basil and watermelon
A simple yet delicious salad can be made by combining cubed watermelon with torn basil leaves, adding a drizzle of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper.
For an added crunch, toss in some sliced cucumbers or radishes.
Another idea is to mix watermelon cubes with mozzarella balls and basil leaves for a *Caprese*-inspired twist.
Tip 4
Storing tips to maintain freshness
To keep basil fresh longer, store it upright in a glass of water at room temperature, or wrap it loosely in damp paper towels inside a plastic bag in the refrigerator's crisper drawer.
Watermelon should be stored whole at room temperature until cut open; afterward, keep any leftovers wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, or placed in an airtight container in the refrigerator.