How to use batik art in home decor

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Batik cushions for subtle accents

Incorporating batik cushions into your decor is an easy way to add a touch of this art form without going overboard. These cushions come in a variety of sizes and patterns, making them suitable for sofas, chairs, or beds. The subtlety of batik prints lends texture and depth to interiors without overpowering other design elements. Plus, they are easy to replace when you want a change.