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What exactly is Bauhaus-inspired decor?

By Simran Jeet 03:42 pm Jun 26, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

The Bauhaus movement, which originated in early 20th-century Germany, is famous for its minimalist and functional design principles. The style focuses on simplicity, practicality, and the union of form and function. By adding Bauhaus elements to your home, you can achieve a modern, timeless look that emphasizes clean lines and uncluttered spaces. Here are five essential elements to consider for a Bauhaus-inspired home.