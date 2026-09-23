Love casual hairstyles? Try these knot styles
What's the story
Beachy vibes are all about carefree, relaxed styles that mimic the ocean's natural beauty. One way to achieve this look is through knot hairstyles, which are easy to create and maintain. These styles give you a casual, yet chic, vibe, perfect for any occasion. Whether you are heading to the beach or just want to add some effortless charm to your everyday look, knot hairstyles are a versatile option.
#1
The classic top knot
The classic top knot is a go-to for those wanting an easy, yet stylish look.
To achieve this, simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself until it forms a bun on top of your head.
Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style keeps hair off your face and gives you a polished appearance without much effort.
#2
Half-up knot hairstyle
The half-up knot hairstyle gives you the best of both worlds by leaving some hair down while tying the top section into a cute knot.
Just take two sections from either side of your head, twist them together at the back, and secure with an elastic or clip.
This way, you get volume and texture while keeping things neat.
#3
Messy bun with knots
For those who love that effortless, just-rolled-out-of-bed look, a messy bun with knots is the way to go.
Pull your hair into a loose ponytail, twist it around itself into a bun, and let some strands fall out intentionally for that messy vibe.
This one is perfect for casual outings or lazy days at home.
#4
Low knot hairstyle
The low knot hairstyle is ideal for formal occasions where you want to keep it elegant, yet simple.
Just gather all your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a low bun or knot.
Secure it with pins or an elastic band, and voila! You have a sophisticated look that's easy to achieve.
#5
Braided top knot
Combining braids with knots gives you an intricate style that looks complicated but is pretty easy to achieve.
Start by braiding sections of your hair on either side of your head, before gathering them into one high ponytail.
Twist them around themselves into a top bun, securing with pins or bands as needed.