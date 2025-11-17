Beans + grains: 5 recipes featuring this healthy combo

Beans and grains are staples in vegetarian diets, providing essential nutrients and protein. They make a perfect pair, ensuring you get all the essential amino acids your body needs. Mixing different varieties can make your meals tastier and healthier. Here are five beans and grains combinations that can make your vegetarian meals more nutritious and delicious.

#1 Black beans with quinoa Black beans and quinoa make a perfect combination, as both are rich in protein. While black beans provide fiber and iron, quinoa is a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids. This combination makes for a balanced meal that can keep you full for longer. You can use this mix in salads or as a base for hearty bowls.

#2 Chickpeas with brown rice Chickpeas with brown rice make a nutritious duo that gives you a good amount of fiber and B vitamins. Chickpeas are rich in folate and manganese, while brown rice adds magnesium and selenium to the mix. Together, they make a wholesome meal that promotes digestion and supports metabolic health. You can use this combination in curries or stir-fries.

#3 Lentils with bulgur wheat Lentils and bulgur wheat make a great combination for those looking for quick-cooking options without compromising on nutrition. Lentils are rich in protein and iron, while bulgur wheat gives you fiber and vitamin B6. This combination is perfect for soups or salads, giving you a satisfying texture along with essential nutrients.

#4 Kidney beans with barley Kidney beans and barley make a hearty combination, perfect for colder months. Kidney beans are high in protein and antioxidants, while barley is rich in soluble fiber, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels. This combination works well in stews or casseroles, giving you warmth along with health benefits.