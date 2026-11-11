Want a stronger core? Try these 5 bear crawl moves
What's the story
Bear crawls are a great exercise to strengthen the core, which is important for overall fitness and stability. This movement mimics the way bears walk, engaging multiple muscle groups at once. By adding different variations to your routine, you can target different parts of your core and improve your strength and endurance. Here are five bear crawl variations that can help you build a stronger core.
Basic movement
Standard bear crawl
The standard bear crawl is an excellent starting point for anyone looking to strengthen their core.
Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Lift your knees off the ground a few inches, and move forward by simultaneously moving one hand and the opposite foot.
This movement engages the entire core while improving coordination.
Lateral movement
Side bear crawl
The side bear crawl adds a lateral element to the basic exercise, further challenging your obliques.
Start in the same position as the standard bear crawl, but shift your weight onto one hand and foot while extending the other hand and foot outwards.
Alternate sides as you move laterally across the floor, keeping your hips low to maintain tension in the core muscles.
Upper body focus
Bear crawl with shoulder taps
Adding shoulder taps to a bear crawl increases upper body engagement while still working on core stability.
From a standard bear crawl position, tap one shoulder with the opposite hand without shifting your weight too much from side to side.
This variation helps improve balance and coordination while targeting both upper body and core muscles.
Targeting obliques
Bear crawl with knee to elbow
This variation focuses on the oblique muscles by bringing your knees to your elbows as you crawl forward.
Start in a standard position, then bring one knee towards its corresponding elbow as you move forward.
Alternate sides with each step, making sure to keep your movements controlled for maximum effectiveness.
Controlled movement
Bear crawl with pause at each step
Adding pauses at each step of the bear crawl makes the exercise more challenging by increasing time under tension for the muscles involved in stabilizing the torso during movement.
Move slowly through each step of the crawl, pausing briefly at the end of each stride before continuing to the next one.
This variation emphasizes control over speed, enhancing overall core strength development.