5-minute hairstyles for women during monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon in India can be a tricky time for hairstyles, with humidity and rain playing spoilsport. But if you are looking for quick and easy hairstyles that can be done in five minutes or less, we have got you covered! These styles are not just practical but also stylish, ensuring you look your best even when the weather isn't cooperating.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail twist
The classic ponytail twist is a go-to hairstyle for many.
To do this, tie your hair into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference.
Then, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic band to conceal it. Secure it with a bobby pin.
This style is quick and keeps your hair neatly tied back.
Tip 2
Braided half-up style
For those who want to keep some hair down but away from the face, the braided half-up style is perfect.
Just take two sections of hair from either side of your head and braid them loosely.
Pin or tie them at the back of your head with a small elastic band or clip.
This style adds a touch of elegance without taking much time.
Tip 3
Messy bun with scarf
A messy bun with a scarf is ideal for rainy days when you want to keep your hair off your neck.
Simply gather all your hair into a high bun and secure it with an elastic band.
Add a colorful scarf by wrapping it around the bun for extra flair.
Not only does this look chic, but it also keeps you cool.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is ideal for formal occasions or when you want to look polished without much effort.
Start by brushing your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Use some gel if needed to tame flyaways.
Tip 5
Twisted side ponytail
The twisted side ponytail gives an interesting twist to the regular ponytail by adding some texture on one side of your head.
Start by parting all of your hair to one side and twisting sections of it toward the back before tying them into a side ponytail with an elastic band.
This style is perfect for casual outings, as well as more formal events.