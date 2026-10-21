5 refreshing ways to add khus to your summer menu
What's the story
Khus, also known as vetiver, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes to beat the heat. Its cooling properties make it a favorite during the summer months. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, khus can be used in a number of ways to keep you cool and hydrated. Here are five innovative khus recipes to help you stay cool this summer.
Refreshing drink
Khus lemonade twist
Khus lemonade is a refreshing twist on the classic drink.
Mix fresh lemon juice with sugar and water, and add khus syrup for an earthy flavor.
Serve it chilled with ice cubes and mint leaves for an extra refreshing touch.
This drink not only quenches your thirst but also gives you the cooling effect of khus.
Hydrating beverage
Khus-infused coconut water
Infusing coconut water with khus gives you a hydrating beverage with a unique taste.
Just mix coconut water with khus syrup, and stir well.
Serve it cold for a refreshing drink that replenishes electrolytes and keeps you cool on hot days.
Creamy treat
Khus lassi delight
Khus lassi is a creamy treat that combines yogurt, water, sugar, and khus syrup.
Blend all the ingredients until smooth, and serve it chilled with a sprinkle of cardamom powder on top.
This traditional Indian drink not only cools you down but also aids in digestion.
Frozen dessert
Khus ice cream indulgence
For a delightful frozen dessert, try making khus ice cream.
Mix cream, sugar, and khus syrup together, and churn it in an ice cream maker until smooth and creamy.
Freeze it further before serving for an indulgent treat that melts in your mouth while keeping you cool.
Sophisticated dessert
Khus panna cotta elegance
Khus panna cotta offers an elegant dessert option with its silky texture and subtle flavors.
Combine cream, sugar, vanilla extract, gelatin powder, and khus syrup in a saucepan over low heat until dissolved completely.
Pour into molds and refrigerate overnight before serving chilled as part of any summer gathering or celebration.