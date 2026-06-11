Beetroot is rich in folate, which is important for cell function and tissue growth

Beetroot v/s spinach: Which vegetable packs more nutrition?

By Vinita Jain 02:58 pm Jun 11, 202602:58 pm

What's the story

Beetroot and spinach are two popular vegetables known for their health benefits. Both are rich in nutrients and provide a range of vitamins and minerals essential for maintaining good health. While beetroot is known for its vibrant color and sweetness, spinach is famous for its versatility in various dishes. Let us take a look at the nutritional profiles of these vegetables to see how they compare.