De-stress and relax: 5 self-massage techniques
Self-massage is one of the simplest and most effective ways to add more relaxation to your daily life.
It requires hardly any tools and can be performed almost anywhere, making it a great option for beginners.
From relieving stress to improving circulation and promoting overall well-being, self-massage techniques can do it all.
Here, we take a look at some beginner-friendly self-massage techniques.
Tension release
Neck and shoulder relief
Neck and shoulder tension is something we all have experienced at some point in our lives. Most of the time, it's due to prolonged sitting or stress.
To relieve neck and shoulder tension, use your fingertips to gently knead the muscles at the base of your skull.
Gradually work down towards your shoulders using circular motions.
This technique helps in reducing stiffness and improving blood flow in these areas.
Hand relaxation
Hand massage for stress reduction
Our hands carry a lot of tension due to daily tasks like typing or writing.
To relieve this stress, apply light pressure with your thumb on the palm of the other hand as you make small circles.
Work your way through each finger by gently pulling them away from the palm.
This technique helps release tension by activating pressure points.
Foot comfort
Foot massage for better circulation
A foot massage can do wonders for your circulation after spending hours on your feet.
Begin by applying firm pressure with your thumbs on the soles of your feet, gliding from heel to toe in a straight line motion.
Concentrate on any tender spots to relieve built-up tension and promote better blood flow all over the feet.
Facial soothing
Facial massage for calmness
Facial massage also works wonders for stress-induced facial tension and for promoting calmness.
Use gentle upward strokes with your fingertips along your forehead, cheeks, and jawline.
Don't forget to massage areas around your eyes where strain often accumulates due to screen time or lack of sleep.
Back ease
Back massage using a tennis ball
A tennis ball can serve as a great self-massage tool for those hard-to-reach back muscles.
Simply place a tennis ball between your back and a wall, and gently move up and down or side-to-side to target tight spots along the spine or shoulder blades.
Lean into the wall if you need to increase pressure.