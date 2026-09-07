Speculoos and cuberdons: The Belgian treats you can't miss

Speculoos has a long history in Belgium, dating back to the Middle Ages.

Traditionally baked for special occasions, these biscuits were often stamped with images to signify the event.

Over time, speculoos became a staple treat during the festive season. Today, they are enjoyed year-round and are often paired with coffee or tea.

Their unique blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves makes them a beloved snack.