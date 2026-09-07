Speculoos and cuberdons: The Belgian treats you can't miss
What's the story
Belgium is famous for its rich culinary heritage, and among its many delights are speculoos and cuberdons. These two treats give a taste of the country's diverse flavors and traditions. Speculoos, a spiced shortcrust biscuit, is famous for its crunchy texture and aromatic spices. Cuberdons, on the other hand, are cone-shaped candies with a soft center that oozes fruitiness. Exploring these treats gives you an insight into Belgian culture.
#1
The history of speculoos
Speculoos has a long history in Belgium, dating back to the Middle Ages.
Traditionally baked for special occasions, these biscuits were often stamped with images to signify the event.
Over time, speculoos became a staple treat during the festive season. Today, they are enjoyed year-round and are often paired with coffee or tea.
Their unique blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves makes them a beloved snack.
#2
Cuberdons: A sweet tradition
Cuberdons are also known as neuzekes, which translates to "little noses" in English, owing to their shape.
These chewy candies have been around since the 19th century and are still a favorite in Belgium.
Made with sugar, glucose syrup, and fruit flavoring, cuberdons have a hard exterior and a soft center that oozes out when bitten into.
They come in different flavors, but raspberry is the most popular.
Tip 1
Making speculoos at home
Making speculoos at home is a great way to savor this traditional treat.
To begin, you will need flour, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, cloves powder, baking soda, salt, and water.
Mix the dry ingredients first, and then add butter to form dough.
Roll out thinly on parchment paper, and cut shapes using cookie cutters or stamps if desired.
Tip 2
Enjoying cuberdons responsibly
When indulging in cuberdons, moderation is key considering their high sugar content.
These candies are best enjoyed as an occasional treat, rather than a daily snack. This approach helps maintain a balanced diet while still allowing for the enjoyment of these delightful confections.
Cuberdons are available in various flavors beyond raspberry, including lemon, and cherry, catering to diverse taste preferences.