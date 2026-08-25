Belgian waffles: 5 delicious variations to try
What's the story
Belgian waffles are a popular breakfast and snack option across the globe. Famous for their deep pockets and light texture, these waffles can be made in a number of ways. While most people love sweet toppings, savory variations are also gaining popularity. Here are five delicious Belgian waffle variations that will make you rethink your toppings.
#1
Classic strawberry delight
Strawberries and whipped cream are a classic combination that goes perfectly with the crispy texture of Belgian waffles.
The sweetness of strawberries balances the lightness of the whipped cream, making for a delightful treat.
You can also add a drizzle of maple syrup or honey for an extra touch of sweetness.
This variation is perfect for those who love fruity flavors with their breakfast.
#2
Nutella and banana bliss
For chocolate lovers, Nutella and banana make an irresistible pair when slathered on warm Belgian waffles.
The creamy chocolate-hazelnut spread goes perfectly with the natural sweetness of ripe bananas.
A sprinkle of chopped nuts can add a nice crunch to this indulgent combination.
It is an ideal choice for anyone craving something rich, yet balanced in flavor.
#3
Savory cheese and herb twist
For those who prefer savory over sweet, cheese and herbs make for an interesting twist on traditional Belgian waffles.
Using grated cheese like cheddar or parmesan, and herbs like rosemary or thyme in the batter itself, you can make a unique dish.
Top it with fresh herbs or a dollop of sour cream for added flavor depth.
#4
Mixed berry medley
A medley of mixed berries—blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries—adds a burst of color and flavor to Belgian waffles.
These berries are packed with antioxidants, and their tartness goes perfectly with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of agave syrup.
This variation is ideal for those who love a mix of flavors in their breakfast.
#5
Apple cinnamon crunch
Apple cinnamon crunch is an autumn-inspired variation that brings together spiced apples with warm cinnamon notes on fluffy Belgian waffles.
Cooked apples caramelized with brown sugar add depth, while cinnamon dusting adds warmth, making each bite comforting, yet flavorful, at any time during the year.