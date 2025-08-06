How to style bell-bottoms like a pro 

Bell-bottoms have made a strong comeback in the fashion world, taking inspiration from bygone decades. Celebrities have been instrumental in reviving this trend, showing just how versatile and stylish these pants can be. Be it casual outings or red carpet appearances, bell-bottoms bring a unique flair that can amp up any outfit. Here's a look at how celebrities nail bell-bottoms, and how you can, too!

Drive 1 Pair with classic tops for balance Celebrities usually pair classic tops with bell-bottoms to keep the look balanced. A plain t-shirt or fitted blouse can go really well with the wide-legged silhouette of the pants. This way, the attention is all on the bell-bottoms while keeping it all together. Choosing neutral colors or subtle patterns in tops can accentuate this.

Drive 2 Embrace high-waisted styles High-waisted bell-bottoms are a celebrity favorite, thanks to the way they accentuate the waistline and elongate the legs. The style looks especially flattering with crop tops or tucked-in shirts, making for an elegant silhouette. High-waisted designs also add the element of versatility, as they can be worn for both casual and formal occasions.

Drive 3 Experiment with footwear choices Footwear also plays a key role in styling bell-bottoms to perfection. Celebrities also tend to opt for platform shoes or heels to add height and keep the hem from skimming the ground. For those who prefer flats, pointed-toe shoes can also do the trick by lending sophistication without giving away comfort.

Drive 4 Accessorize thoughtfully As accessories can make or break a bell-bottoms outfit, be wise with your selection. Celebrities usually go for minimalistic jewelry like hoop earrings or dainty neckpieces so that the focus is on the key elements of the ensemble. You can also use a statement belt to further define the waist when wearing high-waisted styles.