How to use bell pepper-pineapple combo in dishes

Bell peppers and pineapples are two ingredients that can add a burst of flavor to any vegetarian meal. The sweetness of pineapple complements the mild taste of bell peppers, making them a perfect combination for various dishes. Whether you're looking to whip up a quick snack or an elaborate meal, these ingredients can be your go-to. Here are five vegetarian meals that use bell pepper and pineapple to add a colorful twist to your plate.

Dish 1 Stir-fried bell pepper and pineapple delight Stir-frying bell peppers with pineapple creates a delightful mix of textures and flavors. Start by slicing bell peppers into thin strips and cutting pineapple into bite-sized pieces. Heat some oil in a pan, add the peppers first, and stir-fry for two minutes before adding the pineapple. Season with soy sauce and a pinch of salt for taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles.

Dish 2 Grilled bell pepper and pineapple skewers Grilling brings out the natural sweetness of both bell peppers and pineapples. Cut them into chunks and thread them onto skewers, alternating between the two ingredients. Brush lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with herbs like oregano or thyme before grilling over medium heat until slightly charred on all sides. These skewers make for an excellent appetizer or side dish at any gathering.

Dish 3 Bell pepper pineapple salsa A fresh salsa made from diced bell peppers and pineapples can elevate any meal. Combine equal parts diced red bell pepper and fresh pineapple in a bowl, along with chopped cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste. This vibrant salsa pairs perfectly with tortilla chips or as a topping on tacos or burritos for an added zing.

Dish 4 Pineapple stuffed bell peppers For an innovative twist on stuffed peppers, hollow out some green bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked quinoa (or rice), diced pineapples, black beans (optional), corn (optional), cumin powder (optional), chili flakes (optional), salt, and pepper to taste, then bake until tender at 180 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.