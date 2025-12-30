Bell peppers + beans: 5 wraps you'll love

Bell peppers and beans make a nutritious combination for vegetarian wraps. They are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them a healthy choice for anyone looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet. Here are five wraps that use this combination to give you a delicious and nutritious meal option. Each wrap has its own unique flavor profile, making it easy for you to find something that fits your taste.

Wrap 1 Classic bell pepper and black bean wrap The classic bell pepper and black bean wrap is a staple for its simplicity and taste. Black beans are high in protein and fiber, while bell peppers provide vitamin C and antioxidants. Just mash black beans with some spices, spread on a whole-wheat tortilla, and top with sliced bell peppers for a crunchy texture. This wrap is filling and nutritious, perfect for lunch or a quick dinner.

Wrap 2 Spicy bell pepper and kidney bean wrap For those who like it spicy, the spicy bell pepper and kidney bean wrap is just the thing. Kidney beans are rich in iron and folate, while the bell peppers add a sweet crunch. Add some chili powder or hot sauce to the kidney bean mixture before wrapping it up in a tortilla with sliced bell peppers for an extra kick of flavor.

Wrap 3 Mediterranean-style bell pepper and chickpea wrap The Mediterranean-style wrap mixes chickpeas with fresh ingredients like olives and feta cheese (optional for vegans). Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein, making them perfect for vegetarians. Toss them with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and crumbled feta cheese before wrapping them up with roasted red pepper strips in a whole wheat tortilla.

Wrap 4 Sweet potato, bell pepper, and pinto bean wrap Sweet potatoes add natural sweetness to this combination of pinto beans, which are high in fiber and protein. Roast or steam sweet potato slices until tender, then layer them over mashed pinto beans on a tortilla. Top with raw or roasted bell pepper strips, and roll tightly into a wrap shape.