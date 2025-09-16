Bell peppers v/s tomatoes: Which has more vitamin C?

Bell peppers and tomatoes are two of the most popular vegetables. Known for their nutritional benefits, both these veggies are packed with vitamin C. Vitamin C is important for the growth and repair of body tissues, which makes it an important part of a healthy diet. Here's how bell peppers and tomatoes differ in the vitamin C department.

#1 Bell peppers: A vitamin C powerhouse Bell peppers are well-known for their vitamin C content. Just one cup of chopped red bell pepper contains some 190 milligrams of vitamin C. That's more than double the recommended daily intake for adults! Green bell peppers also offer a good amount of this nutrient, albeit slightly less than their red counterparts. Including bell peppers in your diet can help you easily increase your vitamin C intake.

#2 Tomatoes: A versatile source Tomatoes provide a decent amount of vitamin C, though not as much as bell peppers. One medium-sized tomato contains approximately 20 milligrams of vitamin C, which accounts for about 27% of the recommended daily intake for adults. Although tomatoes aren't as rich in this nutrient as bell peppers, they are easy to use in a variety of dishes, making them a handy source of vitamin C.

#3 Comparing nutritional benefits When putting the two vegetables side by side, it's evident that bell peppers are richer in vitamin C than tomatoes. However, the two vegetables provide other health benefits as well apart from this nutrient. Bell peppers are low in calories and packed with antioxidants such as beta-carotene and flavonoids. Tomatoes have lycopene, an antioxidant associated with several health benefits, including lower heart disease risk factors.