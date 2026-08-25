Bengal gram: A must-have for Indian recipes
What's the story
Bengal gram, or chana dal, is a staple in Indian kitchens. It is loved for its versatility and nutritional benefits. This split pulse is an integral part of many traditional dishes, giving them texture and flavor. Rich in protein and fiber, Bengal gram is a healthy choice for vegetarians. Its ability to absorb spices makes it a favorite among cooks looking to create authentic Indian flavors.
Health benefits
Nutritional benefits of Bengal gram
Bengal gram is loaded with protein, making it a great option for vegetarians.
It is also rich in dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
Bengal gram is also a great source of essential minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and phosphorus.
These nutrients are important for maintaining energy levels and bone health.
Culinary uses
Traditional dishes with Bengal gram
In Indian cuisine, Bengal gram is used in a variety of dishes. From dals to curries, it can be used in anything.
One of the most popular preparations is chana dal fry, where the lentil is cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
Another favorite is pindi chana dal, where the lentil is boiled and then tempered with a mix of spices for added flavor.
Cooking tips
Tips for cooking Bengal gram perfectly
To cook Bengal gram perfectly, soak it for at least two hours before cooking. This reduces cooking time and improves texture.
Use enough water while boiling to ensure even cooking.
Adding salt towards the end prevents hardening of the lentils during the cooking process.
Adjust spices according to taste preferences to enhance the flavor profile, without overpowering the natural taste of the lentils.
Storage tips
Storing Bengal gram for longevity
To keep Bengal gram fresh, store it in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. This way, it can last for months without losing quality.
For longer storage, refrigerate it in a sealed bag or container. This prevents moisture from spoiling the lentils, keeping them fresh for future cooking adventures.