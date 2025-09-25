Bengaluru in 2 days: Top things to do

Bengaluru , India's Silicon Valley, is a perfect blend of technology and culture. If you are a tech enthusiast, this two-day itinerary will take you through the city's most iconic tech landmarks. From innovation hubs to historical sites, Bengaluru has it all. Explore the places that make this city a global tech leader. Here's how you can make the most of your tech trip.

#1 Visit the Indian Institute of Science The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is a premier research institute and a must-visit for tech lovers. You can explore its sprawling campus and learn about the groundbreaking research being done here. The institute's library is one of the largest in India, housing over 600,000 volumes. Guided tours are available, giving you a peek into various laboratories and research centers.

#2 Explore Nandi Hills for panoramic views While Nandi Hills is famous for its breathtaking views, it also has a historical significance with its ancient fortifications. Located about 60 kilometers from Bengaluru, this hill station offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. You can hike up to Tipu Sultan's summer palace and enjoy the cool breeze at this elevation of over 1,500 meters.

#3 Visit Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum The Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum is dedicated to India's greatest engineer, Sir M. Visvesvaraya. The museum has interactive exhibits on various fields such as electronics, aerospace, and robotics. It is an ideal place for hands-on learning experiences for both students and professionals interested in science and technology.