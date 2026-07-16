Upgrade your spice rack with berbere
What's the story
Berbere spice is an Ethiopian blend that can elevate any dish with its unique flavor. A staple in Ethiopian cuisine, this spice mix is known for its rich taste and aromatic qualities. It is made with a variety of spices such as chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek. The combination of these ingredients gives berbere its distinctive kick and depth of flavor. Here is how you can use this amazing spice in your cooking.
Stews & soups
Enhance stews and soups
Berbere spice can take your stews and soups to the next level with its warm flavors.
Just add a teaspoon or two while cooking to give the dish a rich, complex taste.
The heat from the chili peppers goes perfectly with the sweetness of the garlic, and ginger, making it an ideal addition to lentil or vegetable-based stews.
Roasted veggies
Spice up roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with berbere spice gives them an exciting twist.
Simply toss your choice of vegetables with olive oil and a generous sprinkle of berbere, before roasting them in the oven.
The heat from the spice will caramelize beautifully with the natural sugars in the vegetables, making them deliciously flavorful.
Rice dishes
Flavorful rice dishes
Incorporating berbere into rice dishes can make them more exciting.
Mixing it into pilaf or fried rice adds layers of flavor that complement other ingredients, like onions and tomatoes.
The aromatic qualities of berbere enhance the overall taste profile without overpowering other elements in the dish.
Dips & spreads
Creative dips and spreads
Berbere spice can also be used creatively in dips and spreads.
Blending it into hummus or yogurt-based sauces gives these condiments an unexpected kick, which pairs well with fresh vegetables or flatbreads.
This way, you can enjoy traditional snacks with a spicy twist, making them even more enjoyable for gatherings or personal snacking.