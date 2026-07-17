Bermuda's most peaceful beaches: A list
What's the story
Bermuda is famous for its stunning beaches, but there are a few hidden gems that remain unexplored by most tourists. These secluded beaches offer a peaceful escape from the crowded tourist spots. With their unique beauty and tranquility, these hidden gems are perfect for those looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience. Here are some of Bermuda's best-kept beach secrets that you can explore on your next visit.
#1
Hidden gem: Tobacco Bay Beach
Tobacco Bay Beach is located near St. George's Town and is famous for its crystal-clear waters and colorful marine life.
The beach is ideal for snorkeling, as visitors can see various fish species swimming around the coral reefs.
The calm waters make it a perfect spot for families with kids.
The beach also has facilities like changing rooms, and a cafe serving light snacks and drinks.
#2
Secluded paradise: Elbow Beach
Elbow Beach is a long stretch of pink sand along the south shore of Bermuda.
Although it is more popular than other hidden gems, it is still less crowded than other famous beaches.
The beach offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and is perfect for swimming or just relaxing under the sun.
Visitors can rent umbrellas and chairs, or indulge in water sports like jet skiing or paddleboarding.
#3
Tranquil escape: Jobson's Cove
Jobson's Cove is a small, secluded cove, surrounded by limestone cliffs, providing natural protection from strong waves.
This makes it an ideal spot for swimming or just lounging around in peace.
The turquoise waters here are calm enough for kids to play safely, while adults can enjoy sunbathing on soft sands or exploring nearby caves.
#4
Serene Retreat: Chaplin Bay Beach
Chaplin Bay Beach is located in Warwick Long Bay Park and is famous for its serene environment, away from the hustle and bustle of tourists.
The pink sands here are dotted with rock formations, which provide natural shade during hot afternoons.
The gentle waves make it perfect for swimming, while the scenic beauty invites photographers looking for stunning landscape shots.
#5
Peaceful getaway: Horseshoe Bay Beach
Although Horseshoe Bay Beach may not be as hidden as others on this list, it still offers peaceful corners if you venture beyond the main area.
You can find quieter spots by walking along the coastline, where fewer visitors go. This way, you can enjoy the same stunning views without the crowds.
You can find secluded areas to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of Bermuda.