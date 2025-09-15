How to make delicious besan kadhi at home

Besan kadhi is a traditional Indian dish that is known for its comforting and tangy flavors. Made with gram flour and yogurt, this dish is typically enjoyed with rice or roti. Its creamy texture and unique taste make it a popular choice among many households. Whether you're looking to explore new cuisines or just craving a hearty meal, besan kadhi is an experience worth trying.

#1 Ingredients you need To prepare besan kadhi, you'll need basic ingredients like gram flour, yogurt, turmeric, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. These components are easily available in most grocery stores. The simplicity of the ingredients makes it an accessible dish for anyone interested in cooking Indian cuisine at home.

#2 Cooking process simplified The process of making besan kadhi involves mixing gram flour with yogurt to form a smooth batter. This mixture is then cooked with spices like turmeric and cumin seeds until it thickens into a creamy consistency. Notably, the cooking process is fairly simple and can be completed within an hour.

#3 Nutritional benefits to consider On account of its key ingredients, besan kadhi is a wholesome dish. Rich in protein and fiber, gram flour makes your diet healthy. Yogurt, another important element, gives probiotics necessary for healthy digestion. Plus, spices like turmeric and cumin seeds add anti-inflammatory properties. All these factors combine to make a dish with an extraordinary flavor and health benefits, making besan kadhi a worthy option for those preferring taste and nutrition.