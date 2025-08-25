Where to go for camel trekking: Top spots

Exploring Africa on a camel trek is an exciting and unique way to experience the continent's rich landscapes and cultures. The treks allow you to cross vast deserts, meet wildlife, and learn about local communities. Whether you're crossing Sahara's golden dunes or traversing the mountains of Kenya , camel treks offer an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best African camel treks that promise thrills for adventurers looking for something different.

#1 Sahara Desert trek in Morocco If you want to go on a camel trek, the Sahara Desert in Morocco is one of the most iconic places. You can choose to go on one-day to several-days-long journeys, traversing endless sand dunes and watching stunning sunsets. The trek often takes you to Berber villages where you can witness a traditional lifestyle. Guided tours are offered in varying durations to suit different preferences.

#2 Camel safari in Kenya's Samburu Reserve In Kenya, Samburu National Reserve gives you a chance to camel safari through its semi-arid terrains. This trek will take you through various terrains and you can spot wildlife including elephants and giraffes while riding on camels with local guides from nearby villages. The reserve's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage make it an ideal destination for the nature lovers.

#3 Exploring Tunisia's Grand Erg Oriental Tunisia's Grand Erg Oriental offers yet another stunning backdrop for a camel trek adventure. This massive stretch of sand dunes gives travelers an opportunity to explore untouched parts of the country, hardly frequented by tourists. Along the way, trekkers can enjoy camping under starry skies and experiencing traditional Tunisian hospitality.