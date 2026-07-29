Best houseplants to pair with succulents
What's the story
Succulents are a favorite among plant lovers for their low maintenance and unique look. But did you know that pairing them with the right houseplants can make your indoor space even more beautiful? By choosing plants that go well with succulents, you can create a cohesive and attractive look. Here are some of the best houseplants that go well with succulents, along with tips on how to pair them perfectly.
Tip 1
Ferns: A lush contrast
Ferns provide a beautiful contrast to the hardy nature of succulents with their soft, feathery leaves.
The lush greenery of ferns can make the vibrant colors of succulents pop.
Boston ferns, or maidenhair ferns, are great choices as they thrive in similar indoor conditions as succulents but need a little more humidity.
Tip 2
Spider plant: Versatile companion
Spider plants are also a great pick to go with succulents. They have long, arching leaves that create a nice texture contrast with the thick leaves of succulents.
Spider plants are also forgiving and can tolerate a range of light conditions, making them perfect for different indoor environments.
Tip 3
Peace Lily: Elegant pairing
The elegant white blooms and glossy green leaves of peace lilies make them an excellent pairing for succulents.
They add an element of sophistication to any arrangement while thriving in low-light conditions.
Peace lilies require more moisture than succulents, so it is important to keep them in separate pots, but close enough to enjoy each other's company visually.
Tip 4
Pothos: Easy-going addition
Pothos is another easygoing plant that goes well with succulents.
Its trailing vines add depth and dimension when placed alongside upright succulent varieties.
Pothos comes in different leaf patterns and colors, giving you the option to customize your plant arrangement according to your taste.