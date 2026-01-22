Want steady rental income? Consider this option

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have become a popular way to invest in real estate without having to buy property directly. In India, REITs give investors an opportunity to earn regular rental income. With the right picks, you can earn steady returns and diversify your portfolio. Here are five Indian REITs that could provide you with reliable rental income.

#1 Embassy Office Parks REIT: A strong contender Embassy Office Parks REIT is India's first listed REIT and has a strong portfolio of office spaces. It boasts of a diversified tenant base, including some of the biggest names in the tech and finance sectors. The trust's focus on high-quality assets and long-term leases makes it a strong contender for steady rental income. Its consistent performance and robust management further add to its appeal for investors.

#2 Mindspace Business Parks REIT: A reliable choice Mindspace Business Parks REIT is another promising option for investors seeking regular rental income. With properties located in key cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai, it provides a diversified portfolio across different geographies. The trust has a healthy occupancy rate and a mix of tenants from various industries, ensuring consistent cash flows.

#3 Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: A diversified option Brookfield India Real Estate Trust offers exposure to prime commercial properties across major Indian cities. Its diversified asset base includes IT parks, office buildings, and business campuses leased to reputed companies. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with individual properties or sectors while providing stable returns through regular rent collections.

#4 K Raheja Corp: A growing player K Raheja Corp is also making waves in the Indian REIT space, with its focus on high-demand locations such as Bengaluru and Chennai. Its properties are strategically located near major transportation hubs, making them attractive to tenants looking for convenience and accessibility. This strategic positioning helps ensure high occupancy rates, which translates into reliable rental income streams for investors.