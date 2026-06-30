Rubber trees are versatile in removing pollutants like formaldehyde from indoor spaces

5 indoor plants that make your home feel fresher

By Vinita Jain 02:45 pm Jun 30, 202602:45 pm

What's the story

Indoor plants are an easy and natural way to improve air quality in your home. They not only beautify your space but also purify the air by absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. For beginners, some plants are easier to maintain and more effective at purifying the air than others. Here are five beginner-friendly indoor plants that can help you breathe cleaner air.