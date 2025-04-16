For runners: Don't forget these nutritious pre-run meals
What's the story
For vegetarians, finding the right pre-run breakfast can be key to ensuring optimal energy levels and performance.
A balanced meal comprising carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats can make a world of difference in the way you feel during your run.
From oatmeal to smoothies, here are some of the best vegetarian breakfast options that can fuel your body well before hitting the track/trail.
Energy boost
Oatmeal with fruits and nuts
Oatmeal tops the list of breakfast ideas for runners because of its high carbohydrate content that delivers sustained energy.
Adding fruits like bananas or berries makes it tastier and adds additional vitamins and minerals to it.
Nuts like almonds or walnuts add healthy fats and protein, making this combination a perfect meal to start off your day with.
Nutrient-rich option
Smoothie with spinach and berries
A smoothie made with spinach, berries, and a plant-based milk like almond or soy is a great way to pack in nutrients quickly.
Spinach offers iron and calcium, while berries offer antioxidants that help reduce inflammation.
Adding chia seeds or flaxseeds provides omega-3 fatty acids for heart health.
Healthy fats source
Whole grain toast with avocado
Whole grain toast topped with avocado is another amazing pre-run breakfast option.
The complex carbohydrates in whole grain bread provide lasting energy, while avocados deliver heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
A dash of salt or some lemon juice can take the taste up a notch without adding extra calories.
Protein-packed meal
Yogurt parfait with granola
A yogurt parfait layered with granola gives you protein and carbs necessary for endurance workouts, such as running.
Choosing Greek yogurt adds a punch of protein compared to regular yogurt variants.
Topping it with fresh fruits like strawberries or peaches enhances the taste but also provides vital vitamins that active people require.