5 pocket-friendly breakfasts to try in Delhi
What's the story
Delhi's streets are a treasure trove of delicious breakfast options, perfect for those on a budget. From savory to sweet, the city's morning offerings cater to all tastes and preferences. For under ₹150, you can relish a hearty meal that not only fills your stomach but also gives you a taste of local culture. Here are some must-try street breakfasts in Delhi that will not burn a hole in your pocket.
Dish 1
Chole bhature delight
Chole bhature is a popular breakfast choice among Delhiites. The dish consists of spicy chickpeas (chole) served with fluffy deep-fried bread (bhature). It is available at various street stalls across the city, usually priced around ₹40-₹50. The combination of spices and textures makes it a favorite among many, giving you an energetic start to the day.
Dish 2
Aloo paratha with curd
Aloo paratha is another beloved breakfast option in Delhi. This stuffed flatbread made with spiced potatoes is served with curd or pickles for added flavor. Street vendors usually sell it for about ₹30-₹50 per plate, making it an economical choice for those wanting something filling and flavorful.
Dish 3
Poha: A light start
Poha is a light, satisfying breakfast option made from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts. Often garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice, poha is available at many street stalls for around ₹20-₹30 per serving. Its lightness makes it an ideal pick for anyone looking for a quick but healthy meal.
Dish 4
Jalebi: Sweet morning treat
For those who have a sweet tooth in the morning, jalebi is a perfect option. This spiral-shaped dessert made from fermented batter, fried and soaked in sugar syrup, is widely available across Delhi's streets. Priced at about ₹10-₹20 per piece, jalebi can be enjoyed alone or with other savory dishes like samosa or kachori.
Dish 5
Idli sambhar: South Indian flavor
Idli sambhar brings South Indian flavors to Delhi's breakfast scene. Soft steamed rice cakes served with spicy lentil soup make for an appetizing combination loved by many locals. Street vendors usually charge around ₹40 to ₹50 for this wholesome meal option, offering both taste and nutrition without burning a hole in your pocket.