Bet you haven't tried sprouted beans in these global dishes
What's the story
Sprouted beans and legumes are used in different cuisines around the world. They add a fresh texture, unique flavor, and valuable nutrients to a variety of dishes. From spicy Indian chaat to Korean soybean dishes and Mexican beans, these ingredients can be prepared in many ways. Some are enjoyed at breakfast, while others are served as sides or main dishes. Here are five dishes from around the world that showcase the versatility of sprouted beans and legumes.
Dish 1
Chaat with sprouted moong
A popular Indian street food, chaat with sprouted moong is a tangy, spicy delight.
The dish features sprouted moong beans mixed with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices.
Topped with chutneys and sev (crispy noodles), this dish balances flavors and textures perfectly.
It's not just delicious but also packed with protein and fiber.
Dish 2
Korean kongnamul banchan
Kongnamul banchan is a Korean side dish made from sprouted soybeans.
The beans are lightly seasoned with sesame oil, garlic, salt, and green onions.
Served cold or at room temperature, this dish is often enjoyed as part of a traditional Korean breakfast or as an accompaniment to main meals.
Its simplicity highlights the natural flavor of the sprouted soybeans while offering essential nutrients.
Dish 3
Ethiopian shiro wat
Shiro wat is an Ethiopian stew made from ground chickpeas or lentils mixed with spices like berbere powder.
While traditionally made without sprouts, some variations include sprouted lentils for added texture and nutrition.
The stew is usually served over injera bread, a fermented flatbread that acts as both plateware and utensil, making it a hearty breakfast option rich in protein.
Dish 4
Thai bean sprout salad (Som tam)
Som tam is a Thai salad that usually features green papaya but can also be made with bean sprouts for a refreshing twist.
The salad is made with lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, chili peppers, tomatoes, and peanuts. It is a perfect combination of sweet, sour, spicy, and crunchy.
This dish is a great way to start your day with a burst of flavors.
Dish 5
Mexican frijoles de la olla
Frijoles de la olla are Mexican-style beans cooked in water until tender. They are commonly made with pinto or black beans.
Sprouted versions add an extra layer of nutrition without changing the taste much.
The dish is usually served with tortillas, avocado slices, salsa, and fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley.
It makes for a wholesome breakfast option loaded with fiber and vitamins.