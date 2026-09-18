Visiting the Netherlands? Don't miss these hidden gems
What's the story
While Amsterdam is a popular tourist destination, the Netherlands has much more to offer. Beyond the bustling streets of Amsterdam lie hidden gems that promise a unique experience. These lesser-known destinations give you a peek into the country's rich culture and natural beauty, without the tourist crowds. From serene landscapes to quaint villages, these places are perfect for those looking for an offbeat adventure in the Netherlands.
#1
Explore Giethoorn's serene canals
Often referred to as the Venice of the North, Giethoorn is a picturesque village famous for its canals and lack of roads.
Visitors can explore this peaceful village by boat or on foot, enjoying the scenic views of traditional thatched-roof houses and lush greenery.
The absence of cars makes Giethoorn an ideal place for strolls or boat rides through its tranquil waterways.
#2
Discover the charm of Haarlem
Just a short train ride from Amsterdam, Haarlem is a charming city with rich history and culture.
Famous for its stunning architecture, including the Gothic-style St. Bavo's Church, Haarlem also has a vibrant arts scene, with several museums and galleries.
The city's cobblestone streets are dotted with cozy cafes and boutique shops, making it an ideal place to explore at your own pace.
#3
Experience nature in Hoge Veluwe National Park
Hoge Veluwe National Park is a nature lover's paradise, with its diverse landscapes ranging from forests to heathlands.
Visitors can hike or cycle through the park's extensive trails, while spotting wildlife such as deer and wild boar.
The park also houses the Kroller-Muller Museum, which features an impressive collection of Van Gogh paintings set against stunning natural surroundings.
#4
Unwind in Zaanse Schans's windmill village
Zaanse Schans gives you a peek into traditional Dutch life with its iconic windmills and historic wooden houses.
Located close to Amsterdam, this open-air museum provides guided tours of working windmills that still grind spices or produce oil today.
Visitors can also explore artisan workshops where clogs are made or cheese is crafted, immersing themselves in Dutch heritage.
#5
Enjoy peace at Ameland Island
Ameland Island is one of the Wadden Islands, famous for its untouched beaches and nature reserves.
The island is perfect for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. It has hiking trails through dunes and forests.
Visitors can also enjoy birdwatching at the UNESCO-listed Wadden Sea.
The quaint villages on the island offer a glimpse into local life, with welcoming guesthouses and eateries serving regional delicacies.