Beyond sauce: 5 delicious ways to cook fresh tomatoes
What's the story
Tomatoes are a staple in most kitchens, but they can be used in so many different ways beyond the usual sauces and salads. These versatile fruits can be the star of unique dishes that will surprise and delight your taste buds. From savory to sweet, tomatoes can be transformed into something extraordinary with the right techniques and ingredients. Here are five unique tomato-based recipes to try.
Refreshing treat
Tomato and basil sorbet
Tomato and basil sorbet is a refreshing twist on traditional sorbets.
Blend ripe tomatoes with fresh basil leaves, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth.
Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or in a container, stirring occasionally until firm.
This sorbet makes for an unexpected palate cleanser or a light dessert option that pairs well with savory meals.
Nutritious filling
Stuffed tomatoes with quinoa
Stuffed tomatoes with quinoa make a nutritious and filling dish.
Hollow out large tomatoes and fill them with cooked quinoa mixed with diced vegetables, like bell peppers, zucchini, and onions.
Season with herbs, like oregano or thyme, for added flavor.
Bake until the tomatoes are tender but not falling apart.
This dish is perfect as a main course or side dish.
Caramelized delight
Tomato tart tatin
A tomato tart tatin is an elegant twist on the classic French dessert.
Start by caramelizing cherry tomatoes in butter and sugar until golden brown.
Line a tart pan with puff pastry, arrange the caramelized tomatoes on top, and bake until the pastry is golden brown.
Serve warm as an appetizer or side dish that highlights the natural sweetness of tomatoes.
Flavorful condiment
Spicy tomato chutney
Spicy tomato chutney adds depth to any meal as a condiment.
Cook chopped tomatoes with onions, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sugar, chili peppers, and spices like cumin and coriander until thickened into a chunky sauce consistency.
This chutney goes well with sandwiches, curries, rice dishes, and grilled vegetables, adding a spicy kick and enhancing flavors.
Sweet spread
Tomato jam with herbs
Tomato jam with herbs makes for a deliciously sweet spread for breads, crackers, cheese boards, and charcuterie platters.
Cook down ripe tomatoes slowly over low heat with sugar, vinegar, thyme, rosemary, and black peppercorns until thickened.
Strain to remove solids, if desired, before storing in jars. Refrigerate up to three weeks for freshness.