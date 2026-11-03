5 sweet recipes to impress your brother on Bhai Dooj

Sweet potato halwa is a delicious and healthy dessert that can be prepared in just 10 minutes.

All you need are sweet potatoes, milk (or low-fat substitutes), cardamom, saffron, sugar (or another low-calorie substitute), and dry fruits like cashews, pistachios, and almonds.

You can also add a bit of ghee for flavor.

This preparation is sure to please your brother on Bhai Dooj.