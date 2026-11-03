5 sweet recipes to impress your brother on Bhai Dooj
What's the story
Bhai Dooj, the festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. It's a day to show love and appreciation for your siblings. If you're looking to make this occasion extra special with some delicious homemade sweets, we've got you covered! Here are five easy recipes that will surely impress your brother.
Recipe #1
Sweet potato halwa
Sweet potato halwa is a delicious and healthy dessert that can be prepared in just 10 minutes.
All you need are sweet potatoes, milk (or low-fat substitutes), cardamom, saffron, sugar (or another low-calorie substitute), and dry fruits like cashews, pistachios, and almonds.
You can also add a bit of ghee for flavor.
This preparation is sure to please your brother on Bhai Dooj.
Recipe #2
Moong dal halwa
Moong dal halwa is a classic Indian dessert that everyone loves.
You can serve it hot or cold, depending on your brother's preference.
The main ingredients are yellow moong, sugar (or substitute), water, cardamom, dry fruits pods and more.
A scoop of vanilla ice cream only adds to the deliciousness of the halwa.
Recipe #3
Coconut barfi
Coconut barfi is another delicious sweet that you can prepare for Bhai Dooj.
Coconuts are a staple in Indian households and this dish uses all the gifted dry fruits.
You can replace sugar with stevia to make this dish healthier.
With its fiber content, coconut barfi makes for a guilt-free indulgence on this festive occasion.
Recipe #4
Almond firnis
Almond firnis are super easy to make and their appeal lies in how they're served.
You can use earthen kullads and bowls for an impressive presentation.
The main ingredients include flour, milk, almonds, saffron, cardamom, and more.
To make it healthier, you can use almond flour instead of regular flour in this delicious dessert recipe.
Recipe #5
Fig barfi
Fig (anjeer) is packed with health benefits and makes for a great ingredient in sweets.
The fig barfi recipe includes figs, condensed milk (or any substitute), ghee, cardamoms, mixed dry fruits, and more.
This dessert is perfect for all those health-conscious people looking to indulge their sweet tooth without compromising on their diet during the festive season of Bhai Dooj.