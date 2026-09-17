Bharadvajasana: How to do this seated yoga twist correctly
What's the story
Bharadvajasana, or Bharadvaja's twist, is a seated yoga pose that focuses on spinal flexibility and digestion. Named after the sage Bharadvaja, the pose is a gentle twist that stretches the spine and abdomen. It can be practiced by beginners and advanced yogis alike, offering a range of benefits for physical and mental well-being.
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Benefits of Bharadvajasana
Bharadvajasana improves spinal flexibility by encouraging rotation of the vertebrae. This movement helps in maintaining a healthy spine and preventing stiffness.
The pose also stimulates abdominal organs, improving digestion and detoxification.
Practicing this twist regularly can help alleviate lower back pain and improve posture.
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How to perform Bharadvajasana correctly
To perform Bharadvajasana, sit on the floor with legs extended in front.
Bend one knee and place the foot outside the opposite thigh.
Use your hand to gently guide the knee across your body into a twist.
Keep your spine straight as you hold the position, switching sides after a few breaths.
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Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is forcing the twist without proper alignment, which can lead to strain or injury.
It is important to keep both sitting bones grounded on the floor for stability.
Avoid rounding your back by engaging core muscles and lengthening through the spine.
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Tips for beginners
Beginners should start with modifications, like using a cushion under their hips for support, or practicing against a wall for balance.
Focus on breathing deeply into each part of your body as you hold the pose to enhance relaxation and ease tension in tight muscles.