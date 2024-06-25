In brief Simplifying... In brief The Motithang Takin Preserve in Bhutan is a unique sanctuary where takins, a creature of Bhutanese mythology, roam freely.

The picturesque setting also provides unparalleled photo opportunities for those looking to capture the beauty of Bhutan's wildlife.

Bhutan's majestic takin encounters: Top recommendations

By Anujj Trehaan 11:48 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Bhutan, a mystical kingdom nestled within the Himalayas, is renowned for offering a unique wildlife experience featuring its national animal, the takin. This peculiar creature, which appears to be part goat and part antelope, freely roams the Motithang Takin Preserve located in Thimphu. Visitors have the opportunity to witness these majestic animals up close, ensuring an unforgettable encounter with nature's wonders.

The Preserve

Discover the Motithang Takin Preserve

The Motithang Takin Preserve is not just any zoo; it's a sanctuary where takins roam without cages in a large, protected area. Initially created as a mini-zoo, it was later converted into a preserve when it was found that the takins refused to inhabit the forest after their release. This decision reflects Bhutan's deep respect for wildlife and its commitment to conservation efforts.

Mythology

Learn about Bhutanese mythology

The takin holds a special place in Bhutanese culture and mythology. According to legend, the animal was created by Lama Drukpa Kunley, also known as the Divine Madman, who combined the bones of a cow and a goat to form this unique creature. Learning about this myth adds an intriguing cultural layer to your wildlife encounter.

Eco-tourism

Embrace eco-tourism

Visiting the Motithang Takin Preserve is more than just wildlife spotting; it's an exercise in eco-tourism. By visiting, you contribute to conservation efforts and learn about Bhutan's approach to preserving its natural heritage. The country's commitment to maintaining at least sixty percent forest cover for all future generations makes every visit here an act of support for sustainable travel.

Photography

Capture unique memories

For photography enthusiasts or those seeking the ultimate addition to their travel collection, the takin presents a unique subject. Their distinct appearance, combining elements of both goats and antelopes, set against the vibrant backdrop of Bhutan's lush forests and towering mountains, offers unparalleled photo opportunities. This encounter promises captivating images that are unlikely to be replicated anywhere else in the world.