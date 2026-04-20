If sci-fi intrigues you, grab these reads!

Bill Gates , the co-founder of Microsoft and a well-known book lover, has often shared his love for science fiction. He believes that these books can inspire innovation and creativity. From dystopian futures to intergalactic adventures, these stories often push the boundaries of imagination and give readers a glimpse into what the future could be like. Here are some of the sci-fi books Bill Gates recommends.

#1 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' A comedic take on space travel, Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is one of Gates' favorites. The book follows an unwitting human, Arthur Dent, who is swept off Earth just before its destruction. The story mixes humor with science fiction, making readers think about life, the universe, and everything in between.

#2 'Dune' by Frank Herbert Frank Herbert's Dune is another one of Gates' picks. Set on the desert planet of Arrakis, the book delves into themes of politics, religion, and ecology. It tells the story of Paul Atreides as he navigates power struggles over the most valuable substance in the universe. Dune is often praised for its complex characters and world-building.

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#3 'Neuromancer' by William Gibson William Gibson's Neuromancer is a defining work in cyberpunk literature. The novel introduces Case, a washed-up computer hacker hired for one last job. Set in a future where technology has become omnipresent, Neuromancer explores themes of artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Its influence on modern tech culture makes it a must-read for those interested in the intersection of technology and storytelling.

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#4 'Snow Crash' by Neal Stephenson Neal Stephenson's Snow Crash imagines a future where the real world and virtual reality collide. The novel follows Hiro Protagonist as he uncovers a conspiracy involving an ancient language that can control minds through its use as a computer virus or drug called snow crash. This fast-paced adventure touches on topics like linguistics, culture, and technology's impact on society.