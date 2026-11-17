5 simple Asian meals you can make with black rice
What's the story
Often referred to as the forbidden rice, black rice is a nutritious whole grain that has been a part of Asian cuisine for centuries. With its rich color and nutty flavor, black rice is not just visually appealing but also packed with antioxidants and fiber. Here are five traditional Asian dishes that highlight the versatility of black rice, offering a unique twist to classic recipes.
Dish 1
Black rice sushi rolls
Black rice sushi rolls are a colorful variation of traditional Japanese sushi.
The hue of black rice provides an eye-catching contrast to the fresh vegetables and seaweed.
These rolls are not just visually stunning but also healthier than white rice sushi, as black rice is loaded with anthocyanins, which promote heart health.
Dish 2
Thai black rice pudding
A popular dessert in Thailand, black rice pudding is a creamy delight made with coconut milk and palm sugar.
The pudding has a chewy texture from the black rice and a sweet, slightly nutty flavor.
It is usually topped with mango slices or toasted coconut flakes, making it a perfect end to any meal.
Dish 3
Vietnamese black rice salad
Vietnamese black rice salad is a refreshing dish that combines cooked black rice with fresh herbs, vegetables, and lime dressing.
This salad is ideal for those looking for a light, yet filling meal option.
The combination of crunchy vegetables with the nutty flavor of black rice makes it an appetizing choice for lunch or dinner.
Dish 4
Chinese black rice congee
Congee is a staple comfort food in China, and using black rice gives this dish an interesting twist.
Chinese black rice congee is made by simmering black rice until it reaches a porridge-like consistency.
It can be served savory with scallions and soy sauce, or sweetened with sugar and fruits like goji berries.
Dish 5
Korean black rice bibimbap
Bibimbap is a famous Korean mixed rice dish that usually uses white or brown rice. However, using black rice adds a whole new dimension to this beloved meal.
Korean black rice bibimbap features sautéed vegetables, tofu or mushrooms, and gochujang sauce.
These are served over nutrient-rich black rice, offering a delicious and healthy meal.