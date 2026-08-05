Love sweet treats? Try these 5 black rice desserts
What's the story
Black rice, often referred to as forbidden rice, is a nutritious whole grain that has been a part of various cuisines for centuries. Its unique color and nutty flavor make it an interesting ingredient in desserts. Not only does black rice add a distinct taste, but it also provides health benefits such as antioxidants and fiber. Here are five innovative dessert ideas using black rice to inspire your culinary adventures.
Dish 1
Black rice pudding with coconut milk
Black rice pudding with coconut milk is a creamy and flavorful dessert.
To make this dish, cook black rice until tender and mix it with coconut milk, sugar, and a pinch of salt.
The result is a rich pudding that can be topped with fresh fruits or nuts for added texture.
This dessert is perfect for those who enjoy the combination of sweet and nutty flavors.
Dish 2
Black rice chocolate cake
For chocolate lovers, black rice chocolate cake is an indulgent treat.
The cake uses cooked black rice mixed into the batter along with cocoa powder, sugar, and flour.
The outcome is a moist cake with a subtle hint of nuttiness from the black rice.
It can be served plain or with frosting for an extra touch of sweetness.
Dish 3
Black rice fruit salad
A refreshing option is a black rice fruit salad. Combine cooked black rice with diced fruits like mangoes, pineapples, or berries.
Add a drizzle of honey or lime juice for extra flavor.
This colorful salad not only looks appealing but also offers a balance of sweetness from the fruits and earthiness from the black rice.
Dish 4
Black rice ice cream
Black rice ice cream offers an unusual twist to traditional frozen desserts.
Cooked black rice is blended into a vanilla- or coconut-flavored ice cream base before churning it in an ice cream maker.
The result is a creamy dessert with unexpected bursts of texture from the grains of black rice.
Dish 5
Black rice energy bars
For those looking for quick snacks on-the-go, try making energy bars with black rice as one of its main ingredients.
Mix cooked black rice with nuts such as almonds or cashews, dried fruits like raisins or cranberries, honey, and oats.
Press the mixture into a pan, refrigerate until firm, and cut into bars when ready to eat.