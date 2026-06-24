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Black salt: 5 interesting culinary uses

By Simran Jeet 11:08 am Jun 24, 202611:08 am

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Black salt, or kala namak, is a staple in many kitchens for its unique flavor and health benefits. With its distinctive taste, black salt is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the simplest of dishes. Here, we look at five interesting ways to use black salt in your culinary adventures. From enhancing flavors to adding a touch of elegance, these tips will help you explore the potential of this intriguing spice.