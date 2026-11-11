Cooking with black sesame seeds? Try these creative recipes
What's the story
Black sesame seeds, with their nutty flavor and crunchy texture, are a staple in many cuisines. Not just a garnish, these tiny seeds can be used in a variety of dishes to amp up flavor and nutrition. Here is a look at five surprising dishes that use black sesame seeds, showcasing their versatility and culinary potential.
Dish 1
Black sesame seed ice cream
Black sesame seed ice cream is a unique dessert that combines the seeds's earthy flavor with a creamy texture.
The seeds are ground into a paste and mixed with milk and sugar to create this delightful treat.
It is popular in Asian countries and offers a different taste experience compared to traditional ice cream flavors.
Dish 2
Black sesame seed noodles
Black sesame seed noodles add a nutty twist to regular pasta dishes.
The seeds are ground into flour and mixed with water to make the dough for these noodles.
They can be tossed with vegetables or served in soups, adding both flavor and nutrition to the meal.
Dish 3
Black sesame seed energy bars
Energy bars made with black sesame seeds make for a healthy snack option for those on the go.
These bars usually have oats, honey, nuts, and dried fruits, along with ground black sesame seeds for added texture and taste.
They make for an ideal post-workout snack or a quick pick-me-up during the day.
Dish 4
Black sesame seed dressing
A dressing made from black sesame seeds can elevate salads by adding depth of flavor without overpowering other ingredients.
The dressing is made by blending the seeds with oil, vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
This combination creates a balanced dressing that complements various salad ingredients.
Dish 5
Black sesame seed bread
Bread made with black sesame seeds gives a nutty flavor to the regular loaf.
The seeds are usually mixed into the dough before baking, or sprinkled on top of the loaf for garnish.
This bread goes well with spreads like butter or jam, but can also be eaten plain as part of any meal.