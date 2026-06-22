How to master the formal dress code

Look 1

Classic tuxedo with a twist

We all know how a classic tuxedo is a staple for men at black-tie events. But some celebrities have added a twist to this timeless piece by playing with colors and patterns. For instance, a deep navy or velvet tuxedo jacket can add a modern flair while keeping it sophisticated. Pairing it with black trousers, and a crisp white shirt keeps the look polished and appropriate for any formal occasion.