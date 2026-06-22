How to master the formal dress code
What's the story
Black-tie events demand a certain level of sophistication and elegance, something best captured by celebrity fashion choices. These stars give us a glimpse into how to ace formal dressing with their stunning outfits. From classic tuxedos to glamorous gowns, they give us plenty of inspiration to draw from. Here are five celebrity looks that define black-tie elegance.
Look 1
Classic tuxedo with a twist
We all know how a classic tuxedo is a staple for men at black-tie events. But some celebrities have added a twist to this timeless piece by playing with colors and patterns. For instance, a deep navy or velvet tuxedo jacket can add a modern flair while keeping it sophisticated. Pairing it with black trousers, and a crisp white shirt keeps the look polished and appropriate for any formal occasion.
Look 2
Glamorous gown with statement accessories
Women often take inspiration from celebrities who pair glamorous gowns with statement accessories. A floor-length gown in solid colors like red or emerald green can make heads turn. Adding bold earrings or an intricate clutch bag elevates the outfit, without overshadowing it. This balance between simplicity and detail is what makes for an elegant black-tie ensemble.
Look 3
Monochrome magic
Monochrome outfits are also a favorite among celebrities attending black-tie events. By sticking to one color from head to toe, they create a cohesive and striking appearance. Black or white remains the most popular choice, but shades like deep burgundy or midnight blue can also work wonders. The key is to keep the silhouettes sleek and tailored for maximum impact.
Look 4
Vintage-inspired ensembles
Some celebrities also draw inspiration from vintage fashion, bringing retro elements into their black-tie looks. Think of gowns with high necklines or tuxedos with peak lapels, reminiscent of past decades but updated for modern sensibilities. These vintage-inspired pieces add character while still adhering to the formal dress code expected at such events.
Look 5
Tailored suits for women
The trend of women wearing tailored suits at black-tie events has been gaining popularity, thanks to celebrity influences. A sharp suit in a bold color or with unique detailing can be as elegant as any gown. Paired with high heels and minimalistic jewelry, these tailored suits give an empowering, yet stylish, alternative to traditional formal wear.