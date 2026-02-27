Blueberries v/s raspberries: Which has more fiber content?

Blueberries and raspberries are two of the most popular berries, both known for their unique nutritional profiles. While both are packed with essential nutrients, they differ in a few key areas. Knowing these differences can help you make better dietary choices based on your nutritional needs. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of blueberries and raspberries, highlighting their vitamins, minerals, fiber content, and antioxidant properties.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Blueberries are rich in vitamin C, providing around 16% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also have some vitamin K but not as much as raspberries. Raspberries offer more vitamin C than blueberries, giving around 54% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also provide more vitamin E than blueberries, which helps protect cells from damage.

#2 Mineral richness analysis When it comes to minerals, both berries offer potassium and magnesium but in different quantities. Blueberries have a higher potassium content with roughly 114 mg per cup compared to raspberries' 186 mg per cup. However, raspberries have a slight edge in magnesium content with about 22 mg per cup versus blueberries' 18 mg per cup.

Advertisement

#3 Fiber content differences Fiber is an important part of any healthy diet, and both blueberries and raspberries deliver it well. However, raspberries take the cake with eight grams of fiber per cup, as compared to blueberries' four grams per cup. The extra fiber in raspberries can help with digestion and keep you feeling full longer.

Advertisement