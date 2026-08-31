Blunt cuts 101: Styles, maintenance, and more
What's the story
Blunt cuts are the go-to choice for those looking for a bold, sophisticated look. These cuts are defined by their straight edges, giving a clean and sharp appearance. Ideal for all hair types, blunt cuts can be customized to suit different face shapes and personal styles. Whether you are going for a dramatic change or just a trim, knowing the ins and outs of blunt cuts can help you make the right choice.
#1
Choosing the right blunt cut
Choosing the right blunt cut depends on your face shape and hair type.
Round faces may benefit from a blunt bob that hits just below the chin, adding length to the face.
Square faces may prefer a longer cut that softens angular features.
For fine hair, a shoulder-length blunt cut can add volume without weighing it down.
#2
Maintenance tips for blunt cuts
Maintaining a blunt cut requires regular trims every six to eight weeks to keep its shape.
Use sharp scissors or clippers to avoid split ends.
Invest in quality hair products that suit your hair type, like moisturizing shampoos for dry hair, or volumizing sprays for fine locks.
#3
Styling options with blunt cuts
Blunt cuts offer plenty of styling options, from sleek straight looks to textured waves.
You can use flat irons or curling wands, depending on the occasion.
Adding layers or bangs can also give you versatility without compromising on the signature blunt edge.
Tip 1
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is opting for a blunt cut without considering maintenance requirements. These styles need frequent trims to stay sharp and avoid looking unkempt.
Another mistake is not factoring in lifestyle when choosing length; longer styles may require more styling time daily compared to shorter ones, which might need less attention but more frequent visits to the salon.