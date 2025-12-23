Blunt fringe: How to rock this classic hairstyle
What's the story
We all know how a blunt fringe can instantly transform a look, adding an element of sophistication and edge. This hairstyle is versatile enough to suit different face shapes and hair types, making it a go-to choice for many. Whether you want to refresh your current style or are thinking of trying something new, a blunt fringe can be your answer. Here's how to rock this timeless trend.
Length matters
Choosing the right length
The length of your blunt fringe is key to how it will frame your face. A shorter fringe can highlight your eyes and cheekbones, while a longer one can soften facial features. If you have a round face, opt for a longer fringe that grazes the eyebrows. For square faces, a shorter cut might work better as it balances angular features.
Styling tips
Styling techniques for blunt fringes
Styling a blunt fringe right is key to making it look its best. Use a flat iron for sleekness or round brushes to add volume when blow-drying. Texturizing sprays can give movement without losing the sharp line of the cut. Experiment with side-sweeping styles or center-parted looks depending on your mood and occasion.
Care routine
Maintenance tips for longevity
Regular trims are essential to keep a blunt fringe looking sharp and defined; every four to six weeks is ideal. Use quality shampoos and conditioners designed for your hair type to maintain health and shine. Avoid excessive heat styling; when you do, always apply heat protectant products.
Accessory ideas
Complementing your fringe with accessories
Accessories can take a blunt fringe from everyday chic to something extraordinary. Headbands, clips, or barrettes can keep it in place while adding flair. Scarves tied around the head also make for stylish alternatives that complement this hairstyle without overpowering it.