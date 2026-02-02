5 myths about body odor you should stop believing

Body odor is a common concern, but there are many myths surrounding it that can be misleading. Most of us believe these myths, which can lead to unnecessary worries or incorrect hygiene practices. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for maintaining proper hygiene and health. Here, we debunk some common myths about body odor and give you the right information to tackle it effectively.

Hygiene misconception Myth: Only poor hygiene causes body odour While poor hygiene can contribute to body odor, it isn't the only reason. Body odor is mostly caused by sweat interacting with bacteria on the skin. Even people who maintain good hygiene can experience body odor due to other factors like diet, hormonal changes, or medical conditions. Thus, focusing solely on hygiene may not address the root cause of the problem.

Dietary myth Myth: Eating garlic causes body odour Garlic is often blamed for causing body odor, but this is an exaggeration. While garlic has a strong smell that can come out through sweat, it doesn't directly cause an increase in body odor. The compounds in garlic are broken down by the body and don't affect how much you smell. Eating garlic in moderation has many health benefits and doesn't necessarily lead to unpleasant odors.

Product misconception Myth: Antiperspirants are unhealthy A common myth is that antiperspirants are unhealthy and should be avoided at all costs. However, research has shown that antiperspirants are safe for use. They work by blocking sweat glands temporarily to reduce perspiration. For those concerned about chemicals, there are natural alternatives available that can help manage sweat without compromising health.

Sweat misconception Myth: Sweating more means more body odour Many believe that more sweat equals more body odor, but that's not true. Sweat itself is odorless until it comes into contact with bacteria on the skin's surface. Some people sweat more than others due to genetics or activity levels, but this doesn't mean they will have stronger body odors if they maintain good hygiene practices.